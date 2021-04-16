John Schneider’s 4th Annual Bo’s Extravaganza Closes Out Another Successful Year In Louisiana
For the first time ever, Bo’s Extravaganza is hitting the road in 2021 with events scheduled in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri and Georgia.HOLDEN, LA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Schneider called it a wrap on his 4th annual birthday bash, otherwise known as Bo's Extravaganza. Thousands attended the popular fan event that took place April 9-11 at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.
The event brought in fans from all over the country with many attendees appearing as extra’s in Schneider’s upcoming film, Poker Run, which filmed scenes and stunts during the weekend.Schneider and his wife and producing partner Alicia Allain are at the helm of the new movie, which is a sequel to their 2020 film, Stand On It.
"Bo's Extravaganza went off without a hitch,” says Schneider. “People were happy and got to star in a brand new movie! The weather could not have been better and I couldn’t have been more delighted.”
“We appreciate the level of enthusiasm for Bo’s and the filming that took place again this year,” adds Allain. “We loved being able to include attendees in the movie, bringing them further in to our world.”
A huge part of Bo’s Extravaganza was a series of stunts filmed for the movie, including a high-speed car jump over water by Schneider himself. Stuntman and coordinator James Smith was brought back this year to oversee the four stunt and action sequences of the film. Smith says, “We had two boat jumps and two car jumps, which took us weeks of planning and preparation. I’m proud to say that no one was hurt and all of the stunts went amazingly well.”
Another highly anticipated part of the weekend is the annual car show, which boasted it’s highest number of entries to date. They had seven different classes including the General Lee’s (Vintage), FOMOCO (Ford, Lincoln, Mercury), MOPAR (Dodge, Plymouth and Chrysler), GM (Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Cadillac), Special Interest (Rat Rods, Race Cars, Foreign Cars, etc.) 01 State of Mind (Any vehicle with an 01 on it) and TV LAND (any TV or movie replica vehicles).
“We were very pleased with the turnout,” says car show organizer Betsy Mazzuola. “Mother Nature threw us some challenges, but we prevailed. We also appreciate John and Alicia and the confidence they put in our show each year.”
In addition to stunts and the car show, attendees took in a weekend full of live music and celebrity appearances and autograph signings. “The amount of talent we had with us was off the charts,” says concert promoter Colbi Rosenthal. “We very much appreciate that a lot of these artists traveled so far from out of state. They all delivered incredible performances.”
The weekend included live concert performances by John Schneider with the Stars & Bars Band, Cody McCarver, Keith Burns, Clayton Q, Jack Michael Band, Billy Lord, Joe and Stacy Hudson, Jacob Lyda, American Idol’s Ashton Gill, Jo-EL Sonnier, Wayd Battle and Jimmie Dormire. Fans also enjoyed celebrity appearances and autograph signings by John Reinke (Tiger King), Turtle Man (Swamp People), Byron Cherry (The Dukes of Hazzard), Mayf Nutter (The Dukes of Hazzard), Lyndsay Bloom (The Dukes of Hazzard), Mindy Robinson (Stand On It) and more.
Additional events included Schneider’s annual outhouse explosion kickoff, the Stars N' Cars Parade, carnival rides, a VIP Meet & Greet Breakfast, Cowboy Church and a Civil War reenactment. In addition, Quad VETS and SouthernBoyz Outdoors hosted a cook off event raising funds for TARC, which serves people with special needs. ALL proceeds from that event benefit TARC.
Due to popular demand, Schneider is taking Bo’s Extravaganza on the road:
* May 21-23, 2021: Birdsong Drive-In in Camden, TN
* June 11-13, 2021: Longdale Speedway in Longdale, OK
* July 30-August 1, 2021: Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO
* October 8-10, 2021: Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA
“Alicia and I really are looking forward to taking “Bo’s on the road,” says Schneider. “Join us in Camden, TN next month! You do not want to miss out on the fun we’ll have at the drive-n, racetrack and marina!”
Guest lineups and event schedules for each weekend event will be announced soon. For more information, visit https://bosextravaganza.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter