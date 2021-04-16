Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Avoiding Pitfall: School Cash Handling Procedures

Schools should periodically review internal control procedures that will help protect school funds. This is critically important for anyone who may be handling cash.

The Minnesota Department of Education publishes the Manual for Activity Fund Accounting (MAFA), which contains numerous internal control procedures that should be followed whenever a school handles cash. Advisors who will be handling student activity funds must acknowledge in writing receipt of a copy of MAFA and their responsibility for assuring that MAFA procedures are followed.

MAFA can be found in Chapter 14 of the Department of Education's Uniform Financial Accounting and Reporting Standards (UFARS) Manual. To download Chapter 14 from the Department of Education’s website, go to:

https://education.mn.gov/mdeprod/idcplg?IdcService=GET_FILE&dDocName=PROD034323&RevisionSelectionMethod=latestReleased&Rendition=primary.

Date this Avoiding Pitfall was most recently published: 4/16/2021

