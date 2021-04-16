Maine DOE Update – April 16, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking overall school enrollment and economically disadvantaged student count data from all approved non-public schools across the state. The Department needs this important data to calculate equitable service levels for non-public schools under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Approved non-public schools are encouraged to provide this data as soon as possible, but no later than May 14, 2021. Any approved non-public school that does not provide the Department with this requested data by the May 14, 2021, deadline will not be eligible for equitable services during in the 2021-2022 school year. | More

News & Updates

Other than the Christian observance of Christmas, Maine school calendars do not currently include days off from school for religious holidays. As a result, those of other faiths must navigate their observances around the expectations of schools – including expectations regarding attendance and participation – which may conflict with the traditions of the observance. To assist schools in understanding the timing, traditions, and possible impacts of some religious holidays, the Maine Department of Education has shared a calendar and considerations for major religious observances that may occur during the school year. | More

The Maine Department of Education is generating a list of creative ways to thank educators this year ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7th)! We are inviting school and district administrators, parents/families, individuals, community members, businesses, and organizations to share ways in which they plan to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week (or great ideas used in the past)! We will feature many of these creative ideas as a resource to people across Maine leading up to Teacher Appreciation Week! | More

There are many different types of positions that help our schools operate day to day, serving as a vital part of Maine’s communities, including our beloved school volunteers! Now is the time to recognize these wonderful human beings for all of the selfless things they do for their community. In addition, there are many youth across our state that take community service learning to a whole different level by taking an active role volunteering in their community and making a real difference. | More

The National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child is turning 50! This weeklong celebration highlights the importance of high-quality learning opportunities for young children and their families through a variety of awareness building activities. This year, the Week of the Young Child will be celebrated April 10-April 16, 2021. | More

Maine recognized 21 teachers newly certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) during an April 8 virtual ceremony. These exemplary educators join more than 400 teachers across the state who have gone through this highly reflective and transformative professional development, including five of their colleagues who renewed their National Board Certification this year. | More

The Maine Department of Education is hiring five distinguished educators to join our team in supporting MLTI 2.0 professional learning. These are full-time, two-year, contracted, remote positions. The MLTI 2.0 distinguished educators will provide instructional technology coaching directly to MLTI 2.0 participating educators and work closely with the MLTI 2.0 team to implement the MLTI 2.0 program. | More Maine DOE team member Marcy Whitcomb is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Marcy in the question and answer | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Beginning April 29th, the 6-week MicroPD LIVE MTSS training will be repeated. This professional learning session focuses on strategies for strengthening tier 1 supports for all students by exploring a 4-step problem solving process as it is applied at the tier 1 level. | More

