Rule bill supporting children signed into law

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee signed HB 1221 into law today, a signature bill sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) that helps families with young children that experience homelessness. HB 1221 standardizes the definition of homelessness, a crucial step in ensuring that services are provided to families in need without having to prove their level of homelessness.

Some programs have different definitions of homelessness and can exclude families from one program when they qualify for others. This disparity has resulted in families not having access to programs they should, and can delay the transition from homeless to housed.

“Thank you to the governor and my fellow lawmakers for approving this crucial bill that seems so simple on its face,” Rule said. “I heard from many people in my community and fellow elected officials who told me ‘this was me as a child, this was what my family experienced,’ and my heart breaks for anyone who has met resistance or had to jump hurdles to get the help they need. For the little children, who today don’t have a stable home or lack the support they need, we are going to make sure you have the help you need.”

###