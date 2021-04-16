Join the Korean Grocery Store Kim’C Market’s Birthday Celebration: Amazing Deals for Everyone

Kim'C Market Father'sHill_NoSugarJam Kangdaein_RiceOfLife

“Kim’C Market invites customers and food lovers to join our birthday bash with offers on premium Korean food and much more.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim’C Market is an online Korean market that delivers authentic and wholesome Korean food to American doorsteps. As a supplier of traditional food, Kim’C Market provides all natural, premium products that include nutritional snacks and supplements, baby food, premium rice, and authentic sauces.

This year, Kim’C Market is set to offer a special birthday treat to all its customers. This birthday sale will run from April 19th, 2021 through April 30th, 2021. To take part in this sitewide sale, simply apply code ‘BDAY’ at checkout.

During the sale period, customers can receive a 15% discount on all Kim’C Market items. To make the celebration even more exciting, the Korean store will also send a sample of premium Golden Queen III freshly milled rice to 100 lucky customers.

All products by Kim’C Market are authentic and sourced from artisanal farms in Korea. During the sale, customers can buy an exclusive range of sauces and seasonings, premium rice, noodles, seafood, and health food from the Korean grocery store online.

Korean Sauces & Seasoning

Premium Korean seasonings and sauces from the food delivery chain include high-quality ingredients from Korea. The sauce and seasoning range includes Gochujang (Red Chili Paste), Soy Sauce & Fish Sauce, Doenjang (Soybean Paste), Fermented Oil & Vinegar, and Herbs & Spices.

Korean Snacks & Beverages

Crispy flavored Korean snacks like OHS Traditional Vegan Crisps and Ecomom SanGol Honey Chestnut offer sweet and savory Korean mid-day munchies. Kim’C Market’s beverage selection includes fresh fruit juices sourced from humble farms in Korea. The online store also offers a fine selection of Korean teas rich in antioxidants.

Health Foods

Kim’C Market’s health food selection includes supplements, nutritious ingredients, and superfoods that are organic, fresh, and 100% natural. These Korean health foods undergo a stringent quality check to ensure maximum nutrition. Customers can find top health food brands like Owl's Storeroom and Taegyeong at discounted prices during the Korean supermarket’s online sale.

Hanwoo Sets

Hanwoo beef sets packaged in finely crafted boxes is a popular gifting option offered by the Korean store. This desirable Korean gifting set of high-quality Korean beef is sourced from Sulsung Farm. These gift sets are available for delivery only in Korea.

Korean Rice

Customers will also get a discount on premium rice during the Korean supermarket’s online sale. These arsenic-free and organic rice varieties come from Korean farms. The sale will also offer a custom range of Korean rice milled-to-order as per requirements in New York. Types of Korean rice include Golden Queen III, Gawaji, Charm Dream, and Samgwang.

Other Sale Offerings

Kim’C Market’s birthday sale will also offer discounts on natural sweeteners, noodles, ready-to-cook Korean foods, seafood and seaweed, pancake mixes and frying batters, salts, jams, rice cakes, and other delicacies.

100 Lucky Winners Will Receive Samples of Kim’C Market’s Golden Queen III Rice

The online Korean market will also send samples of premium Golden Queen III rice to 100 lucky winners. Rice is an everyday food in Korea, and its milling date determines its taste. For the highest quality, Kim’C Market offers milling as per order right in New York. Golden Queen III requires 10-15% less water compared to other premium rice brands.

