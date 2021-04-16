City of Wilmington Awarded $3.2 Million for Hurricane Isaías Debris Removal

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $3,239,775 to reimburse the City of Wilmington for debris removal costs from Hurricane Isaías last year.

Funds for this project cover the county-wide removal of just over 220,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris. FEMA’s share for the projects is $2,429,831 and the state’s share is $809,943.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Isaías, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4568.