Clutch Solutions Welcomes Gino LoVetere to their Leadership Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilbert, AZ: Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned leader Gino LoVetere to the Clutch team as the new North American Director of Sales.
Clutch Solutions is excited to welcome Gino LoVetere, as their new Director of Sales, joining their North American team. With twenty-two years’ experience as a regional sales manager, Gino brings the interpersonal and communication skills it takes to go above and beyond as a manager while also providing team leadership skills that will contribute to his managing, motivating, incentivizing, and empowering the Clutch sales team.
President Garrette Backie said on Monday that Clutch Solutions looks forward for their continuing growth by adding Gino LoVetere to the Clutch family.
“Having worked in IT sales for 22 plus years,” said Lovetere, “I’ve learned to appreciate how IT plays a critical role in helping businesses in any industry reach their maximum potential.
“I am excited and thankful to have joined Clutch Solutions. We are a fast growing company and yet we remain nimble with our clients. Clutch Solutions has a dynamic work environment. We have one goal in mind: how can we make Clutch Solutions a “go to” partner for our clients’ IT needs.
“The future is bright!”
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing and cybersecurity offerings, and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.
Matthew Brandenburg, CMO
Matthew Brandenburg, CMO
