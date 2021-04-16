E+I Engineering USA Corporation expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – E+I Engineering USA Corporation (E+I Engineering), a leading provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, today announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The $13 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering designs, manufactures and sells electrical distribution products. The company’s switchgear power products service large infrastructure projects such as data centers, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

Located at 400 Supreme Industrial Drive in Anderson, E+I Engineering’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. This expansion also includes the addition of modular power solutions to E+I Engineering’s offerings, providing a complete data center power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the E+I Engineering team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction. The Council has also approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“The E+I Engineering team is delighted to be able to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our investment in North America, which is testament to the skilled workforce in the area. Since setting up operations in the U.S. in 2014, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products and services. We see continued strength in our North America business, and our hiring plans reflect our commitment to meeting our customers’ demands in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.” -E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty

"E+I Engineering choosing to expand in South Carolina and continue to invest in our people is something we can truly be proud of. Their growth in Anderson County is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“E+I Engineering’s $13 million investment in our state, which will create 200 new jobs in Anderson County, is reason for celebration. We would like to thank this great company for the partnership we have been able to build with them, and we look forward to watching them succeed here for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“These new jobs mean rewarding career opportunities and promising futures for many Anderson County residents and their families. We are proud to have E+I Engineering right here in Anderson and are excited to see them continue to grow and prosper.” -Anderson County Council Vice Chairman Brett Sanders