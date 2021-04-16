MDC to host Intro to Birding and Spring Bird ID webinar with Missouri River Bird Observatory April 22

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will offer a free webinar on birding and spring birds, from 3–4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Missouri’s State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick will join Missouri River Bird Observatory Director Dana Ripper to lead this virtual program.

This spring bird webinar will include an introduction to birdwatching and identification of a variety of Missouri’s spring and summer migratory birds who are arriving in the next few weeks for the breeding season.

From your own backyard to public lands and waterways across the state, spring migration and summer provide wonderful opportunities to watch Missouri’s diverse resident- and migratory bird species. Kendrick and Ripper will walk participants through a crash course on bird identification – what you’ll need, how to get started, and tips and tricks to remember the birds you see and hear. Learn about species-specific habits and habitat needs.

This webinar is free and open to all ages, but space is limited and registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176131.

For more information about this event, contact Runge Nature Center at (573) 526-5544.

Runge Nature Center events are free, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the nature center, total building occupancy will be limited to 50 people at any time. During busy times, some visitors may need to wait outside until other guests exit the building. Visitors will need to use enter- and exit-only doors, and should bring their own drinking water, as drinking fountains will be out of service. Guests must wear a mask covering mouth and nose, and practice physical distancing while inside the nature center.