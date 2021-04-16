Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Shooting incident in Brighton

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Michelle Archer                           

STATION:            Derby              

CONTACT#:        802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:                     04-15-2021 at 2250

INCIDENT LOCATION:     277 Railroad Street Brighton, VT

VIOLATION:                     Reckless Endangerment/Shooting incident

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown                                    

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Rebecca Ray

AGE:      29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:        Brighton, VT

 

VICTIM: Alex Marsh

AGE:      29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:        Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 15, 2020 at approximately 2250 hour Rebecca Ray, age 29, of 277 Railroad Street Brighton, VT contacted the VT State Police to report an unknown person shot into her residence. Troopers responded to the scene and observed three bullets had been fired through a front porch window into the front door of the residence. A light colored vehicle with a loud exhaust was observed by the victim fleeing the scene. No injured were reported. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881, or anonymously online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

 

Rebecca Ray was arrested on an outstanding warrant for False Information to Law Enforcement. She was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport   

BAIL:     $100

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Derby Barracks/Shooting incident in Brighton

