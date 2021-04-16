Royalton Barracks / Wrong Way Driver

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Robert Goderre

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Spofford, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/16/2021 at 00:44 AM Troopers from the Royalton and Middlesex Barracks

responded to multiple reports of a wrong way driver on I-89. The vehicle was

located and stopped. Subsequent investigation resulted in the operator, Robert

Goderre, being arrested for suspicion of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2021, 0800

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED