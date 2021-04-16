Royalton Barracks / Wrong Way Driver
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201194
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Robert Goderre
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Spofford, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/16/2021 at 00:44 AM Troopers from the Royalton and Middlesex Barracks
responded to multiple reports of a wrong way driver on I-89. The vehicle was
located and stopped. Subsequent investigation resulted in the operator, Robert
Goderre, being arrested for suspicion of DUI, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2021, 0800
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED