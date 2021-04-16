- Utah's Employment Summary: March 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 16, 2021) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for March 2021 increased an estimated 0.9% during the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding 13,800 jobs since March 2020. Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,566,900. Utah’s February year-over job change has been revised from 0.0% to 0.1%.

March’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.9%, with approximately 46,600 Utahns unemployed. Utah’s February’s unemployment rate is unchanged at 3.0%. The March national unemployment rate has lowered to 6.0%.

“March is the first month when the economic comparison is starting to look back on the months of the COVID-19 economic disruption,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Job gains from here forward will start to magnify as it is compared against the job losses experienced a year ago. Utah’s underlying trend is positive, will continue and will gain steam as the year progresses. There are still COVID-19 economic setbacks to overcome. Utah, however, is ahead of the national curve in undergoing economic repair.”

Utah’s March private sector employment recorded a year-over expansion of 1.8%. Six of Utah’s 10 private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains, led by Trade, Transportation and Utilities (12,000 jobs); Professional and Business Services (10,100 jobs); and Construction (5,600 jobs). Four industry groups remain with year-over employment declines, led by Leisure and Hospitality Services (-9,300 jobs); Education and Healthcare (-2,400 jobs); Natural Resources (-900); and Information (-500 jobs).

Listen to Chief Economist Mark Knold shares his analysis of the March 2021 employment report:

