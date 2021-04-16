Despite NYC Boutiques Shutting Down, These Artists Found a Way to Bring their Work to a Retail Setting!
Art gallery that meets retail, a new pop-up shop coming to the West Village!NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art to Ware: a fashion pop-up curated by The Creative Cookie will open on April 28th until July 22nd. It will provide a platform for local artists, brands, and designers to showcase their work in a retail setting.
Socially conscious, upcycled, and handmade focused items will be available in the shop. The pricing ranges from $3 (flowers and small things like patches & pins) - $500 (original artwork and intricate handmade wearables). There will be a special collaboration with Nuuly as well!
Brands Featured are:
Lesley Ware
Yellow Cakeshop by Valerie Mayen
Elements by Land
Christine Jiwon Ra
Googly Eye Cru
Ooh Baby
Dana Robinson
Victor Varnado
“I’ve always loved unique retailers, gallery spaces, and making things. This is an opportunity to merge those loves with my personal values while collaborating with artists I admire,” says owner Lesley Ware.
Ware was so grateful to receive the opportunity to bring her dream of having a retail space to life after being chosen by Chashama, which is a non-profit arts organization that helps artists get access to space in New York City.
With safety being a number #1 priority, Art to Ware, will be compliant with the current New York City COVID restrictions and implementing safety protocols.
You can visit the Art to Ware, a Curated Fashion Pop Up at 21 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY. From April 28th- July 22nd. Hours are Thursday-Saturday 12 pm-6 pm, Sunday 1-5 pm, and Wednesday by appointment only. For more information on Art to Ware, you can visit www.arttoware.com.
About:
Art to Ware: A Curated Fashion Pop Up by The Creative Cookie
The Creative Cookie is a WOC-owned business founded in 2008 by Lesley Ware. It started as a fashion blog and sewing studio and has evolved into a fashion pop-up in the West Village of Manhattan!
Lesley Ware is a New York City-based creator who is a believer of fashion-as-self-care and uses her platform to encourage others to use fashion in that way. She is the author of three books: Sew Fab: Style for Young Fashionistas, My Fab Fashion Style File, and How to be a Fashion Designer. She is working on her fourth and fifth books, which are soon to be released. Lesley has also led and developed education programs for Parsons School of Design, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Times Student Journeys, and New Visions for Public Schools. Lesley is currently designing a bridal collection that was inspired by her recent nuptials. She hopes to continue to spread joy and creative vibes through this blog and her ever-evolving projects for young fashionistas and fashionistos. www.thecreativecookie.com
Chashama: For twenty-six years, Chashama has transformed unused spaces for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 free art classes in underserved communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.: https://chashama.org/
