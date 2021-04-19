First Source Wireless Awarded Contract to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA)
First Source Wireless Inc.
First Source Wireless to provide Comtac VI hearing protection headsets to PEMA to improve their communication during emergencies and disasters.
First Source Wireless takes pride in only providing the best in tactical equipment because we know how important it is to stay connected during critical times.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless Inc, a dealer of 3M tactical communications headsets, has been awarded a contract by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). Through this award, First Source Wireless a DBA of Waveband Communications, Inc will provide 3M Peltor ComTac VI headsets in various colors with a single down lead for the PA Region 13 Task Force. The single-award contract holds valued at approximately $225,000.
— Nick Hohman
Under the contract, First Source Wireless will deliver 160 MT20H682FB-47N CY ComTac VI Headsets in Coyote Brown color and single lead communication to the PA Region 13 Task Force in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
“We are happy to be able to provide a heavily sought after and durable headset to help protect the Pennsylvania task force during emergencies and help keep everyone communicating,” said Nick Hohman, Vice President of First Source Wireless. “First Source Wireless takes pride in only providing the best in tactical equipment because we know how important it is to stay connected during critical times.”
The headsets supplied through this contract will help keep and improve PEMA task force communication during emergencies and disasters and provide ample hearing protection. Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is an independent cabinet-level agency tasked with the responsibility to prepare, recover, mitigate, and prevent disasters and other emergencies.
The ComTac VI Headset features include NIB Natural Interactive Behavior which automatically connects up to 4 users within 10 meters of each other and allows 60 other teammates to listen in on the communication. The ComTac VI includes additional accessories including ARC rail attachments to mount the headset to a helmet, spare ear gels, and replacement boom mics. The headset will feature MAP Audio Profiles to improve the audio quality of your surroundings with five distinct sound options: Observation, Patrol, Conversation, Comfort, and Mic Off.
About First Source Wireless
First Source Wireless is an authorized dealer of 3M Peltor tactical headsets and accessories. For over 20 years, First Source Wireless has provided communications equipment to the military, law enforcement, public safety, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Eldersburg, Md. For more information visit www.firstsourcewireless.com
