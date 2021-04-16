OKW’s Wearable Enclosures For Social Distancing Devices
BODY-CASE enclosures can be worn like a watch, clipped to a pocket or hung on a lanyard or key ring.
Growing demand for Covid-19 social distancing warning devices has created a burgeoning new market for OKW’s wearable enclosures.
Our BODY-CASE and MINITEC offer ready-to-go housing solutions for COVID-19 proximity detection devices.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for Covid-19 social distancing warning devices has created a burgeoning new market for OKW’s wearable enclosures.
OKW’s BODY-CASE and award-winning MINITEC enclosures are ideal for proximity-warning electronics to help safeguard personnel in warehouses, distribution centres, factories and any other roles where working from home is impossible.
BODY-CASE is OKW’s first wearable enclosure designed to fit a standard watchstrap. It can also be worn on a lanyard, clipped to a belt or carried in a pocket.
These robust enclosures have good ingress protection (IP 65). Their easy-to-clean high-gloss finish and tamperproof Torx assembly screws make them perfect for healthcare environments.
BODY-CASE comprises a UV-stable ASA top (with/without recess) and base separated by a soft-touch TPV sealing ring. The enclosures are available in three sizes (1.96” x 1.61” x 0.60” to 2.44” x 2.20” x 0.70) in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard. Accessories include a wrist strap, spring bar tool, lanyard, hand strap, charging/data transfer stations, eyelet/pocket clip kit and a Torx T6 screwdriver.
MINITEC won an iF product design award. Like BODY-CASE, it can be fitted to a wrist strap, lanyard, belt, key ring or carried loose. MINITEC is available in two versions: teardrop-shaped D (recessed) and rectangular E (with/without recess).
Both versions comprise top and bottom sections (ABS or infrared-permeable PMMA) separated by a choice of soft-touch SEBS (TPE) intermediate rings, including one for USB connectors. The wide choice of shapes, sizes (2.00” x 1.25” x 0.51” to 3.30” x 2.08” x 0.74”), colors and intermediate rings creates a huge range of standard permutations. Accessories include wrist, hand and carrying straps/lanyards, a strap eyelet, key ring and USB cover.
Prices start at $13 for BODY-CASE and $5 for MINITEC. Customization options include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils and installation/assembly of accessories. MINITEC also offers the options of lacquering, special materials and RFI/EMI shielding.
