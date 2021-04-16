Arbala Systems Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbala Systems, Inc., the leading provider of managed security solutions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics, and Azure platforms, is proud to announce that it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Cloud Productivity.
Microsoft Gold certified partners gain access to the latest Microsoft technology products and services, as well as ongoing enablement and training. By achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status, Arbala Systems demonstrates the highest level of technical excellence with Microsoft technologies and its commitment to meet customers evolving needs for a secure, productive, and collaborative workplace environment.
"Arbala Systems' solutions are critical to the increased adoption of Microsoft 365, Office 365, Dynamics, and Azure, which is why we made it our goal to obtain Gold Partner status," said Mike Reyes, Chief Security Officer at Arbala Systems.
After meeting the strict technical requirement guidelines and standards, Arbala Systems demonstrated its best-in-class capability for Microsoft Gold status consideration. As a Gold partner, Arbala Systems receives the benefits of a deeper working relationship with Microsoft.
"Arbala Systems customers gain unparalleled visibility into the performance, uptime, and usage of their Microsoft 365 investments no matter where employee business happens from - remote or at work. This partnership with Microsoft will enable more customers to realize the tremendous value proposition of Microsoft Cloud solutions," said Jason Videll, COO at Arbala Systems.
About Arbala Systems
Arbala Systems empowers IT teams with security and business solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services. Arbala Systems provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowd-sourced data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure Microsoft cloud services security. Arbala Systems helps customers secure their cloud environments faster and ensures performance once they are there. Visit Arbala Systems at www.arbalasystems.com; @arbala; and LinkedIn.
Chief Operating Officer, Arbala Systems
+1 855-527-2252
info@arbalasystems.com