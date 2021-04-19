Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases Drives The Demand In The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Stem cell market analysis shows that increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of induced pluripotent stem cell market. Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with induced pluripotent stem cell. Induced pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells. According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 Million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder. Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by IPSC treatment. This rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for induced pluripotent stem cell treatment.

The induced pluripotent stem cell market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as from hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and neurons.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market covered in this report is segmented by derived cell type into hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, others. This market is also segmented by application into academic research, drug development and discovery, toxicity screening, regenerative medicine and by end-user into hospitals, research laboratories.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is expected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2020 to $2.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The iPSC market size is expected to reach $3.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the iPSC therapeutics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics), Takara Bio Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides induced pluripotent stem cell market overview, forecast induced pluripotent stem cell market size and growth for the whole market, induced pluripotent stem cell market segments, and geographies, induced pluripotent stem cell market trends, induced pluripotent stem cell market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

