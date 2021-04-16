Jennifer Hudgins and Katey Jo Gordon Talk with Candice Georgiadis
Jennifer Hudgins, ranch manager at her family’s Oklahoma cattle operation, and a contestant on season 2 of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,”
Katey Jo Gordon, works alongside her husband and father on the family’s cattle ranch. She’s a competitor in season 2 of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.”
We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?
I have been so incredibly lucky to have some fantastic people in my life who really helped me and pushed me to get to where I wanted to be in this business. First and foremost is my dad, who always led by example and taught me how to run a successful cattle business. It is really hard to name just a few, but other big influences in my life include my long-time family friends, John Looper and Denise Colcalsure.
John worked alongside my dad for several years, and he is truly a great cowboy. I learned so much just watching him work.
Denise owns a successful cutting horse business with her husband Bruce. She taught me to never let anyone push you around, and that women can be successful in this line of work. Without those people in my life, I really don’t think I would be who I am today. I owe a lot of my success to them.
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
In any kind of business, we all have to be willing to evolve and adapt with the changing times. In a lot of ways, many people think that the agriculture industry hasn’t really done that. However, in so many ways, it has come a long way from where it was. Thirty years ago, you didn’t see a lot of women in this line of work, but today there are women everywhere in agriculture making things happen and being successful. While we still do a lot of things like we did a hundred years ago, we have learned better ways of adapting to new advances. For example, we now keep more precise records, which has helped produce a better kind of cattle and helped grow our industry.
In regard to disrupting the industry in a good way, I think that includes the things I mentioned above. [...]
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
My first word of advice is “when working cows, always follow your man.” My dad taught me to ride your position and man your hole. My next two words of advice are to “never give up,” and “if you have a job to do, do it, no matter what.”
There are a lot of tasks in the ranching industry that involve heavy lifting and long days. As a woman, you have to be strategic around it. It’s hard, but you have to figure out how to get the job done. Even when I was competing on Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, I had to be strategic with the challenges. There was one challenge where I had to hold down a calf that was much heavier than me. I had to plan ahead in order to figure out how to hold him down. I knew I couldn’t quit, and I continued with that mindset throughout the competition.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
I hope to keep growing in this space, but I would love to become the most successful female rancher in Oklahoma one day. It will be hard since there are so many already, but you have to aim high!
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
In my opinion the biggest challenges I face are when I am told I can’t do something or that I’m not handy enough or that I’m too weak. Even if it’s not said outright, it is still insinuated. Most men never hear that in their lifetime. As women, I think our abilities get taken for granted a lot.
Meet Jennifer Hudgins | Ultimate Cowboy Showdown | Season 2