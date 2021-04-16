TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, April 15-21, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue

· Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m. through Monday, April 19 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 South at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

o I-65 southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

o The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Demonbreun Street will be closed.

o One lane on I-65 northbound will be closed on the bridge from Friday night through Saturday morning.

o Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge will be closed.

§ Eastbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 southbound on-ramp.

§ Westbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 northbound on-ramp.

· Look Ahead - Friday, April 23 at 8PM, through Monday, April 26 at 5AM, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Ave will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repairs

· Friday, April 16 at 8PM through Monday, April 19 at 5AM, The I-440 westbound off-ramp to Hillsboro Road will be closed to replace concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

· Daily, Starting Monday, April 19, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for partial depth deck repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 24 (Charlotte Pike) from US 70 S (SR 1) to SR 251 (Old Hickory Blvd)

· Nightly, 7AM-4PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (Hillsboro Road)

· Wednesday, April 21, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary lane closures on Hillsboro Pike from Harding Place to Forest Place Circle for asphalt repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65) from south of Seymor Hollow Road to south of Eatons Creek Road

· Starting Thursday, April 15 and continuing daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) from just south of Seymore Hollow Rd to Eatons Creek Rd for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HUMPHEYS COUNTY, Repair of bridges over I-40 over the Buffalo River

· Look Ahead – Sunday, April 25 through Thursday, April 29, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142).

· Look Ahead – Sunday, May 2 through Thursday, May 6, There will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound to repair joints on the Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140-142).

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 396 from US 31 to I-65

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations on SR 396 from MM 0-4.

MAURY COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair on SR 396

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 (Saturn Parkway) near Port Royal Road for concrete repair.

· Look Ahead – Friday, April 23 at 8PM through Monday, April 26 at 5AM, The ramp from Kedron Road to SR 396 will be closed to replace concrete.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Thursday, April 15, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent closures of the I-24 westbound ramp to I-840 for saw cutting.

· Friday, April 16 at 8PM through Monday, April 19 at 5AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to I-840 eastbound will be closed for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair (MM 45-53)

· Friday, April 16 at 7PM through Monday, April 19 at 5AM, There will be a lane and ramp closure on I-840 westbound at the SR 102 interchange (exit 47) for concrete replacement.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Intersection Improvements at SR 106 and Murray Lane

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for final pavement marking, mill and inlay, and cleanup.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge Repairs on SR 247 (Duplex Rd) over I-65

· Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18, 8AM-3PM, There will be lane closures to drive piling and install precast parapet rail.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

CHEATHAM COUNTY

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 199-196 for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, April 15, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 199-204 for milling and paving.

DICKSON COUNTY

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 176-181 for milling and paving.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

· Look Ahead – Starting Sunday, April 25, 7PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-119 for paving in both directions.

SMITH COUNTY

· Starting Monday, April 19 and continuing daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on I-40 between MM 253-258 for milling and paving.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.