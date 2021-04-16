Warren Tuttle and Randy Carver Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Warren Tuttle, author of "Inventor Confidential: The Honest Guide to Profitable Inventing". Randy Carver, President & founder of Carver Financial Services Inc.
Let’s now move to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?
My open innovation platform is quite unique. I serve as the bridge between two cultures: between large corporations and individual inventors. Believe me, they are totally two different cultures.
I have to introduce the cultures to one another, translate between them, vet things and I have to be very credible in both worlds to make licensing agreements happen. I am very good at it and have solidified many relationships. It has changed the world. While I’m not big enough by myself to change the world, if I can influence companies and individuals, then I have done my part to change the world through larger companies. Open innovation and the world of inventors is a game-changer.
How do you think this will change the world?
If I can change the big companies, then I can change the world through them.
Companies historically that have only developed new products inside the company are somewhat limited to opening up to many more possibilities that are across American and around the world. P&G learned that today — — 50% of their new products come from outside the company. As an expert in open innovation, I facilitate the grassroots innovation that is going on and give it a home in large companies to then take those products to market using their resources and brands. It’s a win-win for both the inventor and the company.
Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this idea that people should think more deeply about?
We live in challenging times for inventors because they have to find the right path to market. What I do through open innovation, the “unintended consequences” could be if the inventor selects the wrong firm to work with and find out later that the relationship wasn’t all they had hoped it would be.
Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?
Not being able to speak after my crash was a catastrophic setback when you’re in a sales role. But I focused on what I could gain versus what I was giving up. It made me a better listener, which helped me be more concise in what I was trying to say. This helped keep the business growing.
Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share a story?
I was supposed to be an Outward Bound instructor and would have been one of the youngest instructors at 12. To be an instructor, I had to complete a physical where they found a huge mass in my chest. I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. St. Jude’s turned me away, and I was told I would be dead in six months. But we found doctors to treat me, and I survived.
Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.
Create a vision.
Do one thing every day to make that vision a reality.
Develop a support team.
Use your time efficiently and prioritize tasks.
Look for the opportunity in every situation, especially the tough ones.
To be resilient, you need to have a clear vision and passion that it’s still the main goal no matter what happens to you. I faced a lot of setbacks in my life, but my vision remained the same. I just had to find new and creative ways to achieve it. You might have to adjust your approach to reach your goal. In each instance, I used the setback as a new opportunity to learn about myself and added to my skill set.
