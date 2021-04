St Johnsbury/ two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 04/15/21, 1330 hours

STREET: Route 5 S

TOWN: Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: School Street

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: damp

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: George Husson

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Fairlee, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None reported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joshua Stutzman

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Meredith, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side

INJURIES: None reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, State Police came upon a two vehicle crash in the town of Fairlee. Investigation revealed Husson (77) was attempting to make a u-turn and struck passing Stutzman. Stutzman's vehicle sustained moderate front passenger side damage and had to be removed from the roadway. Husson's vehicle sustained lesser damage and was able to drive away from the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6021324 T23 VSA 1047(a), vehicle turning left.

COURT ACTION: No