Data Visualization and Use Network Application

Public School Districts and ESUs Only

The Nebraska Department of Education has established a set of five Education Innovation Networks (EINs) to support statewide and district access and feature development. These Innovation Networks support the NDE’s commitment to equity of “ensuring equity of access by supporting quality instructional materials” and will provide an opportunity for interested districts to apply for future competitive grants.

The Data Visualization and Use (DVUN) EIN will explore how to:

  • Make the most of ADVISER Dashboard access and available student-level data
  • Use data tools to better understand a class, school, district, or region
  • Leverage many data types to improve outcomes
  • Tell a compelling story by matching the right data with the right visualization

We invite you to apply to a free six-session program where you’ll learn how to use powerful data tools to set strategic goals and improve educational outcomes, as well as participate in discussions around innovative projects and ideas.  The deadline for application is Friday, April 23 and selected participants will be notified Friday, April 30th.

The application is available on this page: https://forms.gle/ecT2qBxmEWGq8AK48.

Additional information about the Education Innovation Networks and the Data Visualization Network is also available on this page: https://www.education.ne.gov/education-innovation-networks-ein/#dvu

 

