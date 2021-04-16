Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna Recertified for 9th Year
Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna was recently recertified for the 9th year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna is a five-star resort located in the Egyptian tourist resort area of El Gouna. The resort is conveniently located just north of Hurghada on the west coast of the Red Sea looking over azure waters.
As the resort heads toward Platinum status marking 10 years of certification, we look back at the many sustainable accomplishments that have been achieved at the property.
The resort is committed to its sustainability practices that focus on preserving the environment and minimizing any impacts operational procedures may have on surrounding areas.
Maintaining Garden Areas
To conserve water, native plant species are grown in landscaped and green areas of the property. All black and grey water is treated and reused for irrigation purposes using a drip system.
Respect for nature continues in the resort’s hotel kitchens where only organically grown vegetables and fruits are used wherever possible. Suppliers and farmers who organically grow vegetables and fruit in the community are also supported by the resort.
Environmental Initiatives
Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna’s Green Team runs various environmental programs throughout the year. The hotel supports annual Earth Week celebrations where a week full of activities are conducted. Guests, families and staff members can participate in fun events including tree planting. Beach clean ups are also run throughout the year to keep the beach clean and minimize harm to marine life.
Recycling Programs
Effective waste reduction strategies have been implemented at the resort. All waste is sent to the Green Area, a waste management company run by parent company Orascom, where it is sorted and segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable items. Waste materials including paper, glass and tin are sent to the El Gouna Recycling Plant where over 90% of refuse from local hotels and the community is recycled.
Health and Safety Measures
In line with Covid19 sanitation protocols, new health and safety measures have been introduced at the resort as part of Accor’s ALL SAFE program. Disposable masks and personal sanitary kits are provided to each guest while hand sanitation stations are spread throughout the property.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
