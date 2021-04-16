Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds new Conservative climate plan
Canada’s national advanced biofuels association supports reliance on proven mechanisms to increase Canada’s investment attractiveness.
The plan smartly looks to proven, cost effective market-based mechanisms such as the BC Low Carbon Fuel Standard as a model for federal action.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada released this statement today by its President, Ian Thomson, on the Conservative Party of Canada’s new climate plan: Secure the Environment.
— Ian Thomson, President.
“This is a very welcome update to the Conservative Party plan to meet Canada’s climate change commitments, which largely stays the course in several important policy areas. Its design appears to be aligned with the opportunity we perceive for significant capital inflow to Canada’s advanced biofuel, renewable synthetic fuel, and other low carbon fuel sectors that are indispensable to meeting our Paris obligations.
Recent announcements for hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in British Columbia’s advanced biofuel sector affirm this choice, making clear that a federal LCFS will create clean energy jobs and new sustainable growth in rural agricultural and forestry communities.
In a critical area – transportation emissions – the plan addresses investor ‘policy reversal’ and delay risks by building on a half-decade of work on the current Clean Fuel Regulation. We particularly acknowledge this decision and believe the investment community will perceive a higher degree of stability in Canada’s climate path forward. We have no time to lose.
Our organization and its members look forward to a continued productive dialogue with the Conservative party, and our shared work to build a prosperous, future-proof economy.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
+1 604-947-0040
