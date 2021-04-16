April 30th is the Last Day to Submit Your Story for the 2021 Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last day to submit stories for the Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction is approaching fast. All new writers who wish to be considered for the 2021 award are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible. All entries must be received no later than April 30th, 2021.
Mike Resnick (1942–2020) worked with and encouraged new writers, many of whom affectionately refer to themselves as “Mike’s Writer Children.” Mike was passionate about encouraging new talent in science fiction and created Galaxy’s Edge magazine to showcase stories by new writers.
Galaxy’s Edge and Dragon Con are proud to sponsor the Mike Resnick Memorial Award to help continue Mike’s legacy of “paying it forward” and encouraging new writers.
The award will be presented during the Dragon Award ceremonies at Dragon Con.
There will be five finalist judges, including seven-time Hugo winner Lois McMaster Bujold and six-time Nebula winner Nancy Kress.
The winning writer will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of $250, and the winning story will be published in Galaxy’s Edge magazine. A separate payment (based on Galaxy’s Edge’s prevailing rate) will be made by the magazine for the right to publish the story. This is in addition to the fixed cash prize.
There is no entry fee for the Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction. Only unpublished authors are eligible to enter the competition.
For more information on the award, visit our website at www.ResnickAward.com.
Visit www.GalaxysEdge.com for more information on Galaxy’s Edge magazine.
ABOUT GALAXY’S EDGE: Mike Resnick created Galaxy’s Edge magazine in 2013 and edited the magazine until his death in January 2020. Galaxy’s Edge publishes short fiction, book recommendations, interviews, and non-fiction columns. The magazine has published iconic authors like George R.R. Martin, Mercedes Lackey, and Orson Scott Card.
ABOUT DRAGON CON: Dragon Con is the internationally known pop culture convention held each Labor Day in Atlanta. Organized for fans, Dragon Con features more than 3,500 hours of comics, film, television, costuming, art, music, and gaming over four days. For more information, please visit http://www.dragoncon.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
