The California Supreme Court declined Wednesday to review the case of a man convicted of first-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing a fellow passenger in the head with a knife in a random attack aboard a Montebello Public Transit bus.
You just read:
Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Deadly Stabbing Aboard Montebello Bus
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.