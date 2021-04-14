Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Deadly Stabbing Aboard Montebello Bus

The California Supreme Court declined Wednesday to review the case of a man convicted of first-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing a fellow passenger in the head with a knife in a random attack aboard a Montebello Public Transit bus.

