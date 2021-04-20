BostonSight® Expands Professional Roles of Needham, MA, PROSE™ Treatment Providers
New Roles Reflect Contributions to BostonSight’s MissionNEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today they have expanded the roles of their Needham, MA, PROSE™ Treatment providers. The new roles reflect the providers’ commitment to the organization’s mission to further education and research that will benefit eye care practitioners and improve patient care. Each practitioner will continue to provide exceptional patient-centered care at the Needham, MA, clinic.
Dr. Alan Kwok, OD, FAAO, FSLS has been named Director of PROSE Network Clinical Relationships. Dr. Kwok is responsible for organizing, developing, and supporting educational initiatives with PROSE Network Providers across the country, and promoting a better understanding of PROSE Treatment and the ocular surface.
Dr. Bita Asghari, OD, FAAO has been named Associate Director of Clinical Education. Dr. Asghari is passionate about furthering clinical education through publications, seminars, and webinars. She recently published a patient case study in Contamac’s Global Insight, where she discussed correcting higher-order aberrations in a patient fit with scleral lenses. Dr. Asghari was also nominated as a 2021 Top Doc by the National Keratoconus Foundation.
Dr. Chirag Patel, OD, FAAO has been named Associate Director of Innovative Technologies. Dr. Patel has a keen interest in product development and technology, including lens design. He is currently working on product initiatives and is helping to launch BostonSight’s Smart360™ empirical fitting technology early this summer.
About BostonSight®
Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA, Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab, and patient and family support center. BostonSight PROSE™ Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. Eye care practitioners achieve a simple, effective scleral lens fit that provides optimal vision and comfort for patients while attaining long-term eye health. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships around the world: ABB Optical in North America, Spectrum International in Latin America, and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India. BostonSight envisions a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
