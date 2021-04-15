Quadrant Biosciences CEO Rich Uhlig named Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO

Richard Uhlig, Founder and CEO

CEO Richard Uhlig recognized for his exemplary leadership during global pandemic

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a leading developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that CEO Richard Uhlig has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021 by The Healthcare Technology Report. Uhlig was recognized for his exceptional leadership and guidance in the midst of the global pandemic, which included the development of a highly sensitive q-PCR saliva test for COVID-19.

According to the Health Technology Report, “the award recognizes some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology whose leadership has been critical in developing industry leading medical devices, next generation software platforms, and advanced diagnostics, and recognizing unique opportunities for transformation and growth within their areas of expertise.”

Quadrant, in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University, developed the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test kit in 2020 in response to the demand for highly sensitive, saliva based COVID-19 tests. The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit, which received FDA emergency use authorization in September 2020, is currently ranked as the most sensitive saliva test on the market by the FDA, and has been administered well over a million times. The company has also developed Clarifi ASD®, a novel molecular saliva test for autism spectrum disorder. Research and development of molecular diagnostics tests for mild traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease are underway.

“It is an honor to receive this award and share this recognition with such luminaries in the healthcare technology space,” said Richard Uhlig, CEO of Quadrant Biosciences. “The development of the Clarifi COVID-19 test has been a great example of our ability to nimbly apply our growing expertise in RNA analysis to an urgent healthcare need and expeditiously muster the resources to develop a solution. The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on health and welfare worldwide, so it is extremely gratifying for us to take the expertise we have gained working on RNA diagnostic tests for other health conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder and concussion, and apply that expertise to the development of this critically important test."

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data