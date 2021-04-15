Illinois Restaurateurs: Protect Your Business and Workforce with Effective Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

Restaurant employees in staffmMeeting. Photo credit: Cathy Yeulet, 123rf EasyLlama founders, brothers Sam and Michael Devyver. Photo credit EasyLlama EasyLlama, Compliance Made Easy EasyLlama Smartphone Display EasyLlama sample training question

EasyLlama has a highly rated sexual harassment prevention training program that has been used by more than 2,000 companies and 100,000 employees.

Sexual harassment prevention training is mandated by Illinois law for all employees and must be repeated every year. EasyLlama is a fast-rising e-learning company based in San Francisco that has a highly rated sexual harassment prevention training program that has been used by more than 2,000 companies and 100,000 employees. In fact, the Balance Small Business recently named EasyLlama's sexual harassment prevention course the best of its kind in 2021. The course is available in more than 100 languages. Illinois restaurants, both independents and multi-unit chains who are using EasyLlama's Sexual Harassment Training include Chick-fil-A, One Off Hospitality (The Publican, the Violet Hour, Avec West Loop, Publican Quality Meats, Avec River North, The Laurel Room, One Off Hospitality, Big Star), Pescadero Seafood & Oyster Bar, Jesse Oaks and more. Your business will:
-- Offer training that exceeds the standards set by the State of Illinois, so your employees will learn what they need for your business to be compliant
-- Rest assured that employees understand the sexual harassment laws and that this conduct is not tolerated in the workplace, legally or ethically
-- Maintain and even improve your employee morale
-- Avoid or minimize your business's legal liability
-- Avoid the negative public attention and monetary damages that could result from litigation
-- Be protected against claims involving supervisors by taking reasonable care to prevent and correct harassing behavior

The course is divided into short modules and includes new videos and interactive features. It's totally flexible: it can be taken at any time on mobile devices, smartphones, and computers. It’s totally flexible: it can be taken at any time on mobile devices, smartphones, and computers, making it a great solution for today’s flexible, mobile, and tuned-in workforce. And it is easy to monitor and track your employees’ participation.Course topics include all the State of Illinois-mandated topics and more:-- Quid Pro Quo-- Hostile Work Environment-- Verbal, Physical & Visual Harassment-- Supervisor duties-- Unwelcome Behavior-- Reasonable Person Standard-- Sexual advances-- Retaliation-- Other types of discrimination-- Abusive Conduct and Bullying-- Bystander Intervention-- ReportingEasyLlama’s Illinois edition of Preventing Discrimination and Harassment training complies with all of Illinois’ mandatory requirements. Here are some facts:On August 9, 2019, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 75, the Workplace Transparency Act, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act. The Act requires that all employers in Illinois provide sexual harassment training to all employees, each year, starting in 2020.EasyLlama’s training course on Preventing Discrimination and Harassment are designed by e-learning and legal experts including Littler Mendelson, the nation’s largest human resources and labor law firm. The course meets Illinois State’s latest regulations based on the list provided by the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the Public Act 101-0221 (titled the Workplace Transparency Act)/ S.B. 75/ Section 2-109 of the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA):An explanation of sexual harassment consistent with SB75 (chapter 1)-- Examples of conduct that constitute unlawful sexual harassment (chapter 2,3)-- A summary of relevant Federal and State statutory provisions concerning sexual harassment, including remedies available to victims of sexual harassment (chapter 8)-- A summary of responsibilities of employers in the prevention, investigation, and corrective measures of sexual harassment (chapter 8,12)Illinois is at the forefront of addressing sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. As of January 1, 2020, the IHRA requires Illinois employers to provide sexual harassment prevention training by December 31, 2020, and annually thereafter; and for restaurants and bars to establish and disseminate a written policy on sexual harassment within the first week of an individual’s hire and to provide supplemental, industry-specific sexual harassment prevention training. EasyLlama is here to help the restaurant industry comply with those latest changes.How frequently must employees be trained?By December 31, 2020, employers must provide all employees with sexual harassment prevention training. Thereafter, the training is required annually. Fulfilling the annual training requirements is based on the calendar year. The IDHR encourages employers to also train employees that received training at a prior employer. Employers are required to keep records that show that all employees received sexual harassment training.Who needs to take the training?All employees must be trained, including short-term employees, part-time employees, and interns. The IDHR strongly recommends that independent contractors also receive training, especially if they work on-site or interact with the employer’s staff. Furthermore, employees based outside of Illinois who regularly interact with employees in Illinois also should be trained.When must employees get trained?The IDHR encourages employers to train new employees as soon as possible after hire. Employers are liable for the harassing conduct of new employees starting when they are hired. For More Information
Visit EasyLlama's Illinois Sexual Harassment Prevention Training, here: https://www.easyllama.com/courses/illinois-sexual-harassment-training 

About EasyLlama
Founded in 2019, EasyLlama's client roster has grown to more than 2,000 businesses and 100,000 employees. The Balance Small Business recently named EasyLlama's sexual harassment prevention course as the best of its kind in 2021. Based in the San Francisco area, EasyLlama was founded in 2019 by tech entrepreneurs Sam and Michael Devyver. It is a fast-growing e-learning company that has developed convenient, mobile-friendly, and easy-to-use training courses designed to meet the training needs of today's businesses. Available in more than 100 languages, the popular sexual harassment prevention training course exceeds the standards set by states that mandate this training. Other courses include Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training, HIPAA training, COVID-19 Safety Training, Cybersecurity Training, Code of Conduct Training. It is a fast-growing e-learning company that has developed convenient, mobile-friendly, and easy-to-use training courses designed to meet the training needs of today’s businesses at a very affordable price. Available in more than 100 languages, the popular sexual harassment prevention training course exceeds the standards set by states that mandate this training, and helps companies build a positive, employee-first business culture. Other courses include the new Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training, HIPAA training, COVID-19 Safety Training, Cybersecurity Training, Code of Conduct Training. Others are in development.For more information about EasyLlama, please visit https://www.easyllama.com or contact the company by email at support@easyllama.com or telephone at 855-928-1890.

