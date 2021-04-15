Palmetto Yacht Management establishing operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Yacht Management, a marine transport company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The more than $3.7 million investment will create 211 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2007, Palmetto Yacht Management specializes in luxury and oversized marine transport along the East Coast. Additionally, the company offers secure storage service for personal boats.

Located at 20th Century Drive in Manning, Palmetto Yacht Management’s facility will serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new operations will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The facility is expected to be completed by May 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Yacht Management team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the project.

QUOTES

“We are very excited about our new facility here in Clarendon County. At a time when most Americans are ready to get back to work following the Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy to bring many new and exciting opportunities to the area. Our industry has seen a consistent increase in demand over the past decade, especially throughout the pandemic, and it shows no signs of slowing down. This new facility will provide the infrastructure required to continually meet the demands of our clients as well as allow us to continue expanding our portfolio. The expansion of our presence in the vessel transportation industry will help facilitate new employment opportunities as well as continue to help the economic growth of the great state of South Carolina.” -Palmetto Yacht Management President Chris Hanna

“Palmetto Yacht Management’s decision to establish operations in Clarendon County speaks volumes about South Carolina’s ideal location and world-class workforce. This more than $3.7 million investment, creating 211 new jobs, is a huge win for Clarendon County and the entire state. We congratulate this company on their success and look forward to supporting them in the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is yet another big victory for the state of South Carolina. We’re excited to see Palmetto Yacht Management establish operations in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to see the impact of these 211 new jobs.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Our proximity to major interstates and ease of air travel make Clarendon a perfect destination to not only manufacture products, but to operate and manage the corporate side of the operations. We thank Palmetto Yacht Management for choosing Clarendon County for its new corporate headquarters.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart

“We see wonderful opportunities to come with Palmetto Yacht Management’s announcement today. The natural beauty of Clarendon County’s outdoors, blended with its zealous workforce and business-friendly environment, makes the county an ideal headquarters location for a company like Palmetto Yacht Management. Congrats to the company and our friends in Clarendon. We look forward to seeing activities get underway.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam

-###-