The Arizona Department of Public Safety's team of Recruiters is inviting you to Train with a Trooper on Saturday, May 1st. If you are preparing for the physical fitness test, this 20-minute morning workout is perfect! Our troopers will be conducting a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout consisting of 10 various exercises.
AZDPS Headquarters Building
2102 W. Encanto Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ, 85009
