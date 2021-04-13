The Arizona Department of Public Safety's team of Recruiters is inviting you to Train with a Trooper on Saturday, May 1st. If you are preparing for the physical fitness test, this 20-minute morning workout is perfect! Our troopers will be conducting a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout consisting of 10 various exercises.

AZDPS Headquarters Building 2102 W. Encanto Blvd. Phoenix, AZ, 85009