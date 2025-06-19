Arizona Department of Public Safety Clarifies Role in Immigration Enforcement

PHOENIX — In response to recent public inquiries and ongoing conversations regarding the role of state law enforcement in immigration matters, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reaffirming its commitment to public safety and clarifying its role in immigration-related enforcement.

The AZDPS — including its Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) — does not engage in direct immigration enforcement. GIITEM's primary mission is to combat criminal street gangs and transnational criminal organizations throughout Arizona, working in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

"Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. “Unless a state crime has been committed that falls under AZDPS jurisdiction, our personnel — including GIITEM units — do not participate in immigration enforcement operations. If an individual’s immigration status becomes relevant due to a state crime, we may notify federal partners in accordance with required laws and procedures.”

The AZDPS remains firmly committed to protecting all communities across Arizona. The Department's enforcement efforts are guided by state law, constitutional protections, and a strong respect for civil rights and liberties. AZDPS investigations focus on criminal conduct, not an individual’s immigration status.

“We are dedicated to building and maintaining trust with the communities we serve,” added a Department spokesperson. “Our focus is on reducing violence, dismantling criminal networks, and enhancing public safety — not serving as an extension of federal immigration authorities.”

For more information about GITTEM and the AZDPS, visit azdps.gov.