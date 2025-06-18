“Operation Escalading Switch” Dismantles Major Vehicle Theft Ring in Metro Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce the success of "Operation Escalading Switch," a targeted enforcement effort led by the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) to combat organized vehicle theft in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, VTTF members, with the support of multiple partner agencies, served coordinated search warrants at seven separate locations across the Valley. The operation resulted in the recovery of 29 stolen vehicles valued at nearly $2.5 million, and the seizure of numerous items—including weapons and cash—linked to proceeds from a sophisticated criminal vehicle theft ring.

The investigation revealed the theft ring operated with alarming speed and efficiency, stealing high-end vehicles, altering vehicle identification numbers, and listing the vehicles on Turo—a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform—for rental by unsuspecting customers within as little as one week of the initial theft. Profits from this ring have been tracked to accounts in the United States, Mexico, and the Middle East.

Three suspects, all facing multiple felony charges, were arrested during the operation:

Ali Ahmad, 29, of Glendale, Arizona

Delia Rocha, 32, of Glendale, Arizona

Mario Garcia Rodriguez, 33, of Glendale, Arizona

“This operation is a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative law enforcement and the dedication of our Vehicle Theft Task Force,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. “We are committed to protecting Arizona’s communities, and this takedown sends a strong message to those engaged in organized crime.”

The AZDPS extends its gratitude to the partner agencies that contributed to the success of Operation Escalading Switch: Surprise Police Department, Goodyear Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Scottsdale Police Department, Tucson Police Deaprtment, Marana Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Auto Theft Authority (AATA), National Insurance Crime Bureau, United States Homeland Security Investigations, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The AZDPS would also like to thank Turo for their cooperation with this investigation.

The AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force serves an essential role on behalf of the AATA by working proactively to reduce vehicle theft throughout Arizona. Their work is supported by an annual grant from the AATA, enabling them to deter vehicle theft through enforcement, prosecution, and public awareness programs.

Photos and video are available for download here.