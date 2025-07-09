AZDPS Launches Turquoise Alert Program to Help Locate Missing and Endangered Persons

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce the launch of the Turquoise Alert system, a new statewide initiative designed to aid in the swift recovery of missing and endangered individuals under the age of 65, including members of tribal communities.

This important public safety tool was established through House Bill 2281, signed into law by Governor Katie Hobbs on May 13, 2025, and is officially titled “Emily’s Law” in honor of San Carlos Apache tribal member Emily Pike.

The Turquoise Alert system will be activated when a person goes missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances and is believed to be endangered. Alerts will be issued only when specific criteria are met, including:

The missing person is under 65 years of age.

Local law enforcement has exhausted all available resources.

There is reason to believe the individual is in danger or in the company of a potentially dangerous person.

Sufficient descriptive information is available to assist in their recovery.

Alerts will be disseminated regionally through the Emergency Alert System (EAS), Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) vehicle messaging system boards, the requesting agency's social media platforms, and the AZDPS Alerts website. Law enforcement agencies across the state will also receive an All-Points Bulletin (APB) broadcast.

“The Turquoise Alert represents a vital step forward in protecting vulnerable individuals in our communities,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. “By empowering the public with timely, actionable information, we can make a critical difference in locating those who are missing and bringing them home safely.”

Based on previous years’ activations under similar programs, AZDPS anticipates 15 to 30 Turquoise Alerts per year. This number may grow as public awareness and outreach expand.

NEWS CONFERENCE

Go to azdps.gov/live to watch a livestream of the news conference beginning at 9 a.m. MST on Thursday, July 10, 2025.