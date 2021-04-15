WVDOH awards contract for Bluefield’s Grant Street Bridge

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brayman Construction Corporation was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $8,097,117.21.   “This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “We are pleased to be working with our Governor, the City of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge.”   White said the new bridge would be 330 feet long and provide vital access to downtown Bluefield. The project has an estimated completion date of April 2022.   The existing bridge, which has been closed since 2019, was built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side.​

