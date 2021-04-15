West Tennessee Weekly Construction April 14-21, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-5: Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21: There will be lane and shoulder closures in the north and southbound lanes for resurfacing and pavement markings along SR 5 between LM 4.65-5.82.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT DISTRICT 47 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern CROCKETT COUNTY, SR 221: Thursday, April 22, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be a temporary lane closure of SR 221 at LM 4.9 to replace a failed cross-drain. Detour will be posted to US 412 to SR 76.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive (LM 3.11) to north of SR 226 (Airport Road) (LM 6.54). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) is now open.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair): Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 28, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 28, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, April 15, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound in Madison County at MM 78.8 to repair a shoulder wash.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd.

Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16 and Sunday, April 18 through Friday, April 23, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC paving operations. Additionally, there will be intermittent shoulder closures during daytime hours to allow for flowable fill curing time. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

LOOK AHEAD Sunday, April 25 through Friday, April 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC paving operations. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair potholes.

Saturday, April 17, 6:00 a.m. through Monday, April 19, 6:00 a.m.: (FULL CLOSURE)

· I-40 EB and WB will be closed at Exit 83 (Campbell Street), traffic will be routed up and over the ramps. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction starting EB at Exit 82 and WB at Exit 85 to allow for this closure and for traffic to flow smoothly on and off the ramps.

· Campbell Street will be closed at the interchange and detours will be posted.

*The closure is for crews to safely begin Phase 1 structural steel installation of the bridge over Campbell Street.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Wednesday, April 14, 11:00 p.m.-3 a.m.: FULL CLOSURE SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be CLOSED both north and southbound from Vann Drive to Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection AND

Exit 82 on I-40 both east and westbound will be CLOSED to allow for Bridge 4 texture coating over traffic. (BACKUP DATES: Thursday, April 15, 11PM-3AM or Friday, April 16, 11PM-3AM)

Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: Each night I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for pavement activities.

Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Friday, April 16, 12:00 a.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 for removal of barrier rail.

Saturday, April 17, 6:00 a.m. through Monday, April 19, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures at Exit 79 for guardrail installation in the median.

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent lane closures at MM81 for installation of traffic counter loops.

Monday, April 19 through Wednesday, April 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Friday, April 23, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 26, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for paving activities.

Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures at Exit 79 for guardrail installation in the median.

Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent lane closures at MM 81.0 for installation of traffic counter loops.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 22, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

TDOT REGION IV ON-CALL RETRACE: Wednesday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 21 There will be lane closures for pavement markings at various locations along SR 5 (LM 0.00-9.63) and SR 100 (LM 10.45-13.88) in Chester County.

TDOT REGION IV ON-CALL RETRACE: Wednesday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 21 There will be lane closures for pavement markings at various locations along SR 20 (LM 0.00-24.96) in Henderson County.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27.0 (LM 0.00) to near

Exit 35 MM 35.0 (LM 8.00)

Sunday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 21, 7PM-7AM: I-40 east and westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 27.0) to LM 8.00 (MM 35.0) will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bulb-tee bridge, retaining walls and paving on US 78 (SR 4) from the Mississippi State line (LM 0.00) to south of Shelby Drive (LM 1.48)

Wednesday, April 14 through Tuesday, April 20, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures of the NB outside lane on SR-4 to allow for AT& T utility work. Weather Permitting. Wednesday April 21 and Thursday, April 22 will serve as backup dates.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Bridge Repair Over Wolf River Overflow

Construction on SR 14 to complete bridge repairs over the Wolf River. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts throughout the project. Detours will be in place. Advisory speed limit 30 MPH.

Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16, 8:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures to complete bridge expansion joint repair. Lanes will be reduced to one lane only, to complete work.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair

Wednesday, April 14, through Tuesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR-3 (Shelby County), SR-385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, April 14, through Tuesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at, I-40 WB EXIT 8 ‘off’ ramp to SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 ‘off’ ramp to SR 204, I-40 EB EXIT 16 ‘off’ ramp to SR 177, and I-240 WB EXIT 25A ‘off’ ramp to I-55 SB. Weather Permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Thursday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 7.0 – MM 21.0. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 ‘off’ ramp to SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 ‘off’ ramp to SR 204, I-40 EB EXIT 16 ‘off’ ramp to SR 177, I-240 WB EXIT 25A ‘off’ ramp to I-55 SB, and I-40 EB EXIT 24/25 ‘off’ ramp to SR385WB/I-269 SB and SR 205 . Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE Thursday, April 15 through Wednesday April 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT REGION IV ON-CALL RETRACE: Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 21: There will be lane closures for the installation of stop lines and cross walks at various intersections along SR 4 (US 78) from SR-175 Shelby Drive (LM 2.09) to Lauderdale St. (LM 14.10).

TDOT REGION IV ON-CALL RETRACE: Wednesday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 21: There will be lane closures for the installation of stop lines and cross walks at various intersections along SR 14 from SR 204 Singleton Parkway (LM 23.32) to Mississippi State Line (LM 0.00).

NON-TDOT WORK:

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55: Sunday, April 11, 8:00 p.m. through Friday, April 16, 4:00 p.m.: Repairs of the north and southbound I-55 MS river bridge by ARDOT will cause temporary lane closures between MM 1.0 and the TN/AR state line on both.

SHELBY COUNTY–I-40 westbound Exit Ramp at Appling Rd (Exit 15):

Sunday, April 18, 5:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m.: MLGW will close off I-40 WB Exit Ramp to Appling Rd. (Exit 15) for repairs to existing transmission tower.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.