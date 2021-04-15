49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture is coming back to Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Mo., this fall for its 49th celebration of agriculture. Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the conference dates have been set for Nov. 18-19, 2021.

“As Governor and a farmer, I’m excited to see this conference back on the calendar,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri’s economy is in a great place, and this is thanks in part to the strength of our number one industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating agriculture and its important contributions to Missouri during our 200th year of statehood.”

Missouri farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders and aspiring agriculturalists are invited to enjoy the packed program that will be complete with a commodity outlook, Missouri Agriculture Awards luncheon and nationally-recognized speaker line-up that builds on the Department’s MORE Strategic Vision. The popular Best of Missouri Grown reception will also return to showcase the best food & beverage products in the state.

“Hosting our friends in Missouri agriculture for this is truly an honor,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Farmers and ranchers have shown tremendous resilience in the last several years and this conference is just one way we highlight that collective strength. I have no doubt our attendees will head back home energized to move agriculture forward in their own communities.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards will honor five individuals that strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, or stand as a great example for future generations. To nominate a leader for one of the Missouri Agriculture Awards, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/awards/.

The winner of the 2021 Missouri Leopold Conservation Award will also be recognized. To nominate a farmer or rancher for their conservation practices, visit MOFarmersCare.com/lca.

The conference is open to the public; however, registration is required and will go live at Agriculture.Mo.Gov later this year.

Members of the media planning to cover the Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture should contact Sami Jo Freeman for additional information and media registration. For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.