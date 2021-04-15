DimensionU Announces the 2021 SUMMER MATH SPLASH Challenge

2021 Summer Math Splash Summer Math Splash Game Icon DimensionU Esports for Education

Online Gaming Gives Summer Math Boost for Students; Helps Prepare Them for Next School Year.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DimensionU is announced today, the 2021 Summer Math Splash, an educational esports event aimed at helping students stay mathematically afloat during summer and well-prepared for the next school year. The announcement comes as schools across the nation are ramping-up summer programs geared toward helping students recover learning loss from the pandemic-laden school year. The company is also offering schools and individual students, the opportunity to participate for FREE!

The Summer Math Splash will run for three weeks, starting July 12th through July 30th and is open to students in third through tenth grade. Each week the top 3 scoring students will be awarded Amazon E-gift cards. Details about the event are available on the DimensionU website.

“Students have an opportunity to be rewarded and have fun playing video games with friends – while also supporting their retention and automaticity of math skills,” says DimensionU CEO, Steven Hoy. “For schools and educators, it’s an engaging, academic plug-in for their summer programs that will support math as well as English Language Arts and it’s easy to use,” added Hoy.

No registration is needed to participate in the Summer Math Splash. Students just need a valid DimensionU account issued through their school or purchased individually online. DimensionU can be accessed on the web or via mobile apps, through Google Play, Amazon, or the Apple App Store.

Summer programs can use DimensionU for academic reinforcement throughout the summer.

Some recent reviews from educators include the following:

“My students are loving this program,” said Mrs. Katrina Wade-Pettigrew a classroom teacher at Eduardo Mata Montessori in Dallas Independent School District (TX).

“The students were so cute playing DimensionU, they would clap and cheer each other on when someone's name would show on the leaderboard!” said Mrs. Anita Wells, Extended Day Coordinator at Waterford Elementary in Orange County Public Schools (FL).

“Thank you and the rest of the DimensionU team for putting this [Hawaii Math Games} together!” said Ms. Kryssa Isobe, a 6th grade teacher at Leihoku Elementary School in Hawaii. “The kids are really loving it, and the daily prizes are definitely a major incentive.”

