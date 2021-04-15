MDC offers native grass management workshop in Tipton April 21

TIPTON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and University of Missouri Extension will host a native warm-season grass management workshop on April 21 from 9:30 A.M.—2:30 P.M. at the Co-Mo Electric Co-Op, in Tipton. The workshop is free, but space is limited and participants must pre-register by April 16.

Attendees will learn about establishing native grasses, management for grazing and hay production, costs, benefits, and wildlife impacts.

Warm-season grasses are not new to Missourians. When Missouri was settled, more than 15 million acres of these grasses grew abundantly over the state.

Early settlers took advantage of the lush vegetation provided by the native grasses and were able to graze cattle, but due to changing management, native grasses were mostly abandoned in favor of cool-season grasses. With a better understanding of how to manage native grasses and the dry summers that we have experienced in the past, many farmers are incorporating this quality forage back into their farming operations and are pleased with the results.

For information or to make a reservation email rossjo@missouri.edu or call (573) 378-5358.