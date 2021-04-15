Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,078 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers native grass management workshop in Tipton April 21

TIPTON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and University of Missouri Extension will host a native warm-season grass management workshop on April 21 from 9:30 A.M.—2:30 P.M. at the Co-Mo Electric Co-Op, in Tipton.  The workshop is free, but space is limited and participants must pre-register by April 16.

Attendees will learn about establishing native grasses, management for grazing and hay production, costs, benefits, and wildlife impacts.

Warm-season grasses are not new to Missourians. When Missouri was settled, more than 15 million acres of these grasses grew abundantly over the state.

Early settlers took advantage of the lush vegetation provided by the native grasses and were able to graze cattle, but due to changing management, native grasses were mostly abandoned in favor of cool-season grasses.  With a better understanding of how to manage native grasses and the dry summers that we have experienced in the past, many farmers are incorporating this quality forage back into their farming operations and are pleased with the results.

For information or to make a reservation email rossjo@missouri.edu or call (573) 378-5358.

You just read:

MDC offers native grass management workshop in Tipton April 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.