US 79 Jewett to Buffalo Project

LEON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is developing plans to widen US 79 from west of I-45 near Buffalo to west of FM 1512 near Jewett in Leon County. The purpose of the proposed project is to enhance safety, improve mobility, and provide added capacity along US 79 to accommodate future, higher traffic flows. From Nov. 10, 2020 to Nov. 25, 2020, TxDOT Bryan District held a Virtual Public Meeting to present two corridor alternatives, and obtain public input. The proposed corridor options included an Existing Corridor Alternative that follows the current US 79 alignment, and a Relief Route Alternative that extends around the north side of the City of Jewett.

Based on TxDOT’s technical evaluation, local stakeholder and public input, TxDOT has determined that the Existing Corridor Alternative is the preferred alternative for further development. Updates to the corridor design based on the preferred alternative and detailed engineering analysis will be presented in a subsequent public hearing.

Additional project information can be found at TxDOT.gov, type "US 79 Leon County" in the keyword search box.