Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 14, 2021 Statement from NYSDOT Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes This morning a commercial truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the Sitterly Road overpass between Exits 9 and 8A on the Adirondack Northway. Bridge inspectors are currently on the scene evaluating the extent of the damage. The southbound Northway is currently closed between Exits 10 and 8A, as is the Sitterly Road bridge. We are actively working to address the situation in cooperation with State Police, and encourage travelers to avoid this area while the inspection and repairs take place. We will keep the public updated on any change in the situation. ###