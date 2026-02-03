Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: February 03, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Bridge and Culvert Project Along State Route 46 in Town of Western, Oneida County Open House Set for Wednesday, February 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Western Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, February 11, pertaining to a proposed project to upgrade bridges and a culvert along State Route 46 in the town of Western, Oneida County. The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Western Town Hall, 9219 Main Street, Westernville, and will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about the project and provide feedback to NYSDOT officials. Expected to begin construction in 2027, the project will enhance safety and improve resiliency by replacing the bridge over Lansing Kill, rehabilitating the bridge over Stringer Brook, and replacing a nearby culvert at an unnamed creek. The meeting will feature informational displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be on hand to receive comments and answer questions. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project, or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

