State Department of Transportation Announces More Than $7 Million to Restore and Extend the Life of Five Bridges in Suffolk County Highway Bridges to Undergo Joint Replacements and Surface Repairs to Enhance Safety and Reliability for Long Island Motorists New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced a $7.3 million bridge project in Suffolk County to replace deteriorated bridge joints and improve travel conditions on five key structures. The work, now underway and expected to be complete by the end of 2026, will enhance safety, ride quality, and the long-term durability of vital transportation links across Long Island. "Investing in strong, reliable infrastructure is investing in the safety and prosperity of all New Yorkers and across Long Island, under Governor Kathy Hochul's leadership, we are making smart investments that will pay dividends in the future," Commissioner Dominguez said. "This project will ensure these critical bridges continue to serve Long Island drivers, cyclists and pedestrians for decades to come, preserving vital infrastructure and laying a strong foundation for future growth across Suffolk County." The steel joints on these five bridges, which allow expansion and contraction during temperature changes, will be removed and replaced with a new elastic, armorless joints to reduce maintenance, improve sustainability, create a smoother riding surface, and extend the service life of the structures: State Route 110 (Broad Hollow Road) northbound and southbound spans over the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495), Town of Huntington

Long Island Expressway South Service Road over the Sagtikos State Parkway northbound ramp to Interstate 495 eastbound, Town of Islip

State Route 454 (Veterans Memorial Highway) eastbound over Northern State Parkway westbound, Town of Smithtown

Waverly Avenue (County Route 19) over State Route 27 (Sunrise Highway), Town of Brookhaven On the State Route 454 bridge, the riding surface’s top layer will be renewed with fresh asphalt while pavement repairs will be made as needed on the State Route 110 bridge. These upgrades will further protect the bridges’ structural elements from deterioration. Once completed, new highly reflective pavement markings will be applied to increase visibility and enhance safety. Each of these bridges traverse a major Long Island highway, aiding motorists in their daily travels. Work will be performed in stages to minimize disruption, with single- and multi-lane closures as needed, with advance notice provided to motorists. State Senator Dean Murray said, “I'd like to thank Commissioner Dominguez for her commitment to the safety of Long Island motorists. The work to restore and extend the life of these bridges makes sense from a fiscal standpoint as well as from a safety standpoint. I'm particularly happy to see that one of the bridges on the list is the Waverly Avenue bridge over Sunrise Highway, which is in the 3rd Senate district and is a key artery to the Village of Patchogue." State Senator Monica Martinez said, “The bridge between effective roadway infrastructure and a smooth ride is proper, proactive maintenance. This project will keep motorists from hitting bumps in the road on some of Long Island’s busiest overpasses for years to come by replacing aging bridge joints with modern materials that will enhance safety, comfort and durability. On behalf of Long Island’s drivers, I thank the Department of Transportation for its continued improvements to our roadways that help keep New York moving.” Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick said, “Today's announcement to invest $7.3 million in Suffolk County for bridge improvements is a long-term safety investment that will reduce maintenance costs and expand the lifespan of these bridges. Improving the traffic flow with these upgrades is a smart investment and I commend Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for being mindful to the needs of our infrastructure." Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “The repair and rehabilitation of the bridges along the Long Island Expressway beginning at Route 110 marks a critical investment in public safety and our region’s future. These improvements will extend the life of essential infrastructure, deliver a smoother and safer driving experience, and enhance quality of life for our Long Island residents. Thank you to NYS DOT Commissioner Dominguez and Regional Director Causin for taking decisive action on this vital project.” Assemblymember Keith Brown said, “Keeping Long Island moving means keeping our roads and bridges safe and reliable, and I’m glad to see NYSDOT moving forward with this important $7.3 million investment in Suffolk County. The Long Island Expressway South Service Road bridge over the Sagtikos ramp is a critical connection for our area, and replacing these deteriorating joints will mean a smoother ride, fewer disruptions and a longer service life for the structure. This is exactly the kind of practical infrastructure work that improves safety, protects taxpayers by preventing bigger repairs down the road and helps commuters and local businesses every day.” Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine said, “Our top priority in Suffolk County is to improve our infrastructure and maintain our roadways to ensure our motorists are safe. I thank the state for their partnership to advance our goal while ensuring these bridges remain safe for vehicular travel.” Huntington Town Supervisor Edmund Smyth said, “The Town of Huntington has committed the last 4 years to focusing on the maintenance and upgrade of key facilities and infrastructure, setting us on a path of maintenance surety and sustainability. We applaud the NYS DOT and Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for investing in a plan to restore critical infrastructure, like key area bridges, using new, improved materials and processes ensuring safety, longevity and sustainability. Projects like this, in such a high trafficked area, will benefit drivers, pedestrians, businesses and taxpayers alike”. Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “We are thankful for the continued support and partnership that we share with New York State to ensure the safety of our roads. We appreciate all NYSDOT does to continue to improve the infrastructure here in the Town of Islip that our residents rely on.” Smithtown Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said, "We are extremely grateful to Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and the New York State Department of Transportation for committing more than $7 million to restore and extend the life of five Suffolk County bridges—including the State Route 454 eastbound bridge over the Northern State Parkway right here in Smithtown. This investment will greatly enhance safety, improve travel conditions, and ensure the long-term durability of vital transportation links that our residents, commuters, and businesses rely on every day. We thank the NYSDOT for recognizing the urgency of these locations and for taking meaningful action that will benefit Smithtown and communities throughout Suffolk County.” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said, “I commend the NYS DOT and Commissioner Dominguez for this appropriation to ensure that these vital roadways remain safe for our residents and motorists.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

