Statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka on Peace Bridge Signage

Release Date: February 06, 2026
Statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka on Peace Bridge Signage

“At the direction of Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation has installed a portable variable-message sign (PVMS) at the Porter Avenue roundabout in the City of Buffalo, in advance of the Peace Bridge, to help alert and reduce the number of drivers who may unintentionally approach the Peace Bridge Plaza.

 

NYSDOT worked closely with the City of Buffalo to obtain the proper approvals and will continue exploring additional options with the City of Buffalo and the Peace Bridge Authority to reduce the risk of mistaken entry into the international border crossing area.

 

The Department will continue to keep the public informed on progress.”

 

Statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka on Peace Bridge Signage

