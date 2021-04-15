Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,083 in the last 365 days.

Statement from NYSDOT Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes

Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 14, 2021
Statement from NYSDOT Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes

Following a comprehensive inspection and damage assessment by licensed professional engineers of the Sitterly Road overpass on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), New York State Department of Transportation crews have begun installing temporary support structures to safely reopen two of the three southbound lanes on Interstate 87 in advance of tomorrow morning's rush hour. Options for a more permanent repair to the structure are still being evaluated and the overpass will remain closed until further notice. The southbound Northway is now open only to passenger vehicles between Exits 10 and 9, with trucks being directed to detour at Exit 10. To better accommodate local southbound traffic, the timing of traffic lights along State Route 9 have been adjusted for motorists using this alternate route. We will continue to keep the traveling public apprised of the situation as it develops.

###

You just read:

Statement from NYSDOT Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.