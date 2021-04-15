Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 14, 2021 Statement from NYSDOT Region 1 Director Patrick Barnes Following a comprehensive inspection and damage assessment by licensed professional engineers of the Sitterly Road overpass on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), New York State Department of Transportation crews have begun installing temporary support structures to safely reopen two of the three southbound lanes on Interstate 87 in advance of tomorrow morning's rush hour. Options for a more permanent repair to the structure are still being evaluated and the overpass will remain closed until further notice. The southbound Northway is now open only to passenger vehicles between Exits 10 and 9, with trucks being directed to detour at Exit 10. To better accommodate local southbound traffic, the timing of traffic lights along State Route 9 have been adjusted for motorists using this alternate route. We will continue to keep the traveling public apprised of the situation as it develops. ###