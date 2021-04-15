Hotelier Mark Wyant to Purchase Historic Hotel Galvez from the Heirs of Famed Oilman George P Mitchell-Galveston TX

Hotelier Mark Wyant to Purchase Historic Hotel Galvez in Galveston TX

Plans include renovations of the hotel rooms, interiors and the addition of entertainment venues, which will bring a new vitality to the Hotel Galvez and Spa.

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner of Seawall Hospitality LLC, has signed an agreement to purchase the historic Hotel Galvez and Spa from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell. The deal is scheduled to close on May 12.

A native Texan, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez will mark the third property Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. He recently sold The Saint New Orleans and is finalizing construction on The Saint Hotel Charleston.

“With its unparalleled location, I want to ensure that the iconic Hotel Galvez and Spa will remain a landmark, complementing the history and beauty of Galveston. This property is a beloved destination for weddings, corporate meetings, business and leisure travelers. My plans include renovations of the hotel rooms and interiors as well as the addition of entertainment venues, which will bring a new vitality to the Hotel Galvez and Spa,” said Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC.

“I recognize and will respect the hotel’s beautiful architecture design while at the same time bring a renewed energy to Hotel Galvez,” said Mr. Wyant.” I have a deep admiration for Galveston and its reputation for outstanding hospitality. My primary goal is to embody the legacy of Hotel Galvez and Spa, while also adding a renewed energy to the property.”

Specific plans for the renovations and additions at Hotel Galvez and Spa will be announced in the coming weeks.

A history lover, Wyant strategically selects development properties that are located in key United States cities known fo their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every historic location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the legacy, charm and history of the city.