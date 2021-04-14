Bill removing relocation assistance barriers for mobile and manufactured tenants to become a law

OLYMPIA – Today at 3 p.m., Gov. Inslee will sign Rep. Mia Gregerson’s (D-SeaTac) sponsored legislation, HB 1083, allowing mobile and manufactured homeowners low-barrier access to funds from the Washington State Department of Commerce Manufactured/Mobile Home Relocation Assistance program.

In Washington state, when a manufactured or mobile home community closes, qualified households can access relocation assistance through a program from the Department of Commerce. Currently, tenants eligible for the program can receive up to 40% of cash assistance to find other housing if they make plans for their home to be removed from the community by a contractor or through the assignment process. The program reimburses the remaining amount when the Department of Commerce receives receipts and payment confirmation for relocation-related costs.

However, along with the stress of finding a new community or home, Rep. Gregerson says the requirements adds another burden for the tenants.

“Moving isn’t an overnight process,” Gregerson said. “Many of these homeowners live on low or fixed incomes. Also, they have suffered from layoffs and financial loss due to the pandemic.”

Households also pay a fee into the agency’s relocation assistance program when they move in. Gregerson added, “They should not have to go through this stressful, rigorous process to get their own money back.”

HB 1083 removes the 40% limit on cash assistance and relocation requirements for tenants. Also, it increases the total cash assistance amount from $7.5 thousand to $11 thousand for single-section homeowners and $12 thousand to $17 thousand for multi-section households. Qualified single-section households will receive $8 thousand, and multi-section households will receive $12 thousand. To secure the remaining amount, homeowners must either transfer the title to the park owner, relocate, or demolish and dispose of the home in 90 days.

Gregerson says the legislation takes the pressure off community members and fights the homelessness crisis.

“This new process should be less stressful for households,” Gregerson said. “It will allow them to take the time needed to find the best community for their family.”

HB 1083 passed both chambers unanimously. The bill signing will take place on TVW.