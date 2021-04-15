Woodland Park School District PreK-12 School Registration Now Open
All students attending WPSD Re-2 schools for the 2021-2022 school year will register this year online.
We hope to return in the Fall to a post-pandemic environment, bringing lessons learned from this past year. We encourage families to contact our counselors or school administrators with any questions.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) Re-2 has announced that registration for returning and/or new students at any grade level, including new incoming preschool and kindergarten students, is open now.
— Linda Murray, Assistant Superintendent
All students who will attend WPSD Re-2 schools for the 2021-2022 school year will register this year online by going to the District Website at www.wpsdk12.org. This includes students who are registered at WPSD Re-2 during this current school year, incoming preschool and kindergarten students, and any student new to the District.
The District is asking for all families to declare their intent for the 2021-22 school year no later than May 1, so we are able to begin scheduling students and staffing classrooms and programs appropriately. Complete the registration process for grades PreK-12 through Infinite Campus at wpsdk12.org/registration.
WPSD Re-2 will offer a variety of Learning Environment options in the upcoming school year.
-- In-Person: The District will return to a regular in-person full day schedule for all students.
-- Remote/Online: The remote and online learning environments will be combined and include online instruction with prepared materials. Scheduling will follow a calendar schedule with daily times flexible. Teacher support will be provided, and variable based on student need.
-- Enrichment Academy: The District will continue to offer the K-8 Enrichment Academy for homeschooling or online families, along with options for middle and high school students to attend part-time for enrichment classes.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school counselor to further explore options and address any concerns. A complete overview of the learning options can be reviewed at wpsdk12.org/uploads/forms/WPSD-Learning-Options-Overview.pdf.
The WPSD Re-2 online registration site will also provide information on school start/end times; bus schedules; Free & Reduced-Price Meal application; immunization requirements and information on an extensive Summer School program in June, Extended School Year in July, and Jump Start programs in August.
Kindergarten round-up for the 2021-22 school year will take place in-person on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-7pm at the each of the three district elementary schools, Columbine, Gateway and Summit. Preschool and early childhood registration will be held in-person on Tuesday, April 27 from 4:30-7pm at the new early childhood education center located at Gateway Elementary.
"At WPSD Re-2, we are educating students for a dramatically different world than the one we, as adults, grew up in. This shift is going to become especially apparent in a post-pandemic era," said Tina Cassens, the District’s Director of Social & Emotional Learning/Technology. “And we focus on developing the Habits of Success for all students, which are social and emotional skills that enable students to be successful at both academic and nonacademic pursuits.”
“The District is large enough to offer a wide variety of experiences and opportunities for our students, but small enough for a more personalized approach with a focus on forming strong relationships between students, staff and families,” stated Linda Murray, Assistant and Acting Superintendent, Woodland Park School District Re-2.
The District’s elementary schools have adopted highly interactive science kits aligned to Next Generation Science Standards, which encourage students to build, design, deepen and apply science core ideas and crosscutting concepts. And the District has continued partnerships with Catamount Institute and Aspen Valley Ranch with our K-8 Elevate Environmental Education delivering hands-on, experiential opportunities in a unique mountain setting. Woodland Park High School has expanded their early college opportunities offering a wide range of post-secondary courses.
"Our staff and teams continuously analyze and refine our practices with the goal of supporting students in reaching their full potential. We rely on parents as partners in this endeavor and strive to establish productive relationships with all members of our educational community,” said Cassens.
The District has also significantly increased their blended learning course offerings at the high school to address varied needs and requests. Kevin Burr, Woodland Park High School Principal, shared that "the WPHS standards are second to none. We push students to excellence while building lasting and important relationships with our students and community.”
“We are Real Learning for Real Life and we live that set of values every day with our students in a small-town setting with small town traditions - yet big-time expectations. We demand excellence every day from our students and our staff. WPHS is setting the standard for excellence in the Pikes Peak Region,” Burr concluded.
“We hope to return in the Fall to a post-pandemic environment, bringing along all of the lessons learned from this past year. We encourage families to reach out to counselors or school administrators with any questions or concerns as we finish out the school year and transition into the new school year,” said Murray.
And questions or comments may be directed to Linda Murray, Assistant Superintendent via email to mediacontact@wpsdk12.org or by calling (719) 686-2000.
About the Woodland Park School District Re-2
A Place of Becoming. Mission: Together, we embrace a culture where all learners are empowered to pursue intellectual, personal, and collective excellence.
Woodland Park School District Re-2, 155 Panther Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863. Phone: (719) 686-2000. Learn more at wpsdk12.org.
SAVE THE DATES
August 10: District-wide School Check-In Event
August 25: First Student Day for the 2021-22 School Year
