Waveband Communications Inc. Awarded Contract to Support the 4th Cavalry Brigade
Waveband Communications to provide durable two-way radio accessories to improve communication within the 4th Cavalry Brigade.
Waveband takes pride in providing radio accessories that are durable enough to be supported and used by the Military across the nation.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications Inc., a manufacture of two-way radio accessories, has been awarded a contract by the 4th Cavalry Brigade. Through this award, Waveband Communications will provide two-way radio accessories for the United States Army Reserve and National Guard. The single-award contract holds a potential value of approximately $68,812.
Under the contract, Waveband Communications will deliver nearly 350 two-way radio accessories to the 4th Cavalry Brigade in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
• 100 WV-6036 Motorola APX Lithium-Ion Batteries
• 50 WV1-10282 Receive Only Earpieces
• 45 APXSSCharger APX Single Bank Charger
• 70 WX-8010-M-P08 XPR and TRBO Speaker Microphones
• 50 X-0100S-X Clear Acoustic Tube (Pack of 5)
• 45 WC101207 100 Pack Clear Ear Tips
“We are pleased to provide our durable two-way radio accessories for the United States Army Reserve 4th Cavalry Brigade,” said Nick Hohman, Vice President of Waveband Communications. “Waveband takes pride in providing radio accessories that are durable enough to be supported and used by Military across the nation. By providing these two-way radio accessories, we help improve communication across team members ultimately keeping everyone connected.”
Through this contract, Waveband will provide accessories for the 4th Cavalry Brigade, an AC/RC (Active Component/ Reserve Component) unit responsible for training selected United States Army Reserve and National Guard units that are based East of the Mississippi River.
The accessories provided in this contract will help upgrade their current Motorola two-way radio systems. Waveband will supply its WV-6036 Motorola APX Lithium-Ion Battery that will provide over 4600 Mah capacity for a long all-day battery life between charges. The APXSSCharger Single Bank Charger helps recharge the radio battery back to full capacity. The WX-8010-M-P08 Speaker Microphone will help teams communicate without the need to pick up the radio.
About Waveband Communications
Waveband Communications is a small business two-way radio manufacture working to improve critical communication in public safety, military, law enforcement, and industrial sectors. Waveband provides support for Motorola, Kenwood, BK Technologies, Harris, and Icom two-way radios. Headquartered in Eldersburg, Md. For more information visit www.wvbandcoms.com
