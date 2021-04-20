Machimpex USA Selects Amplifi for Salsify Implementation and Service Engagement
The automotive and household products leader chose Amplifi for its expertise and agility with the Salsify platform.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced it has been selected by Machimpex USA — an industry leader in automotive and household product innovation — to support its implementation and enablement of the Salsify Product Information Management (PIM) platform.
“Machimpex wanted to mature their channel relationship with a leading national retailer — which included preparing their team and data model to syndicate data in the specific format that retailer requires,” said Alison Tran, Area Vice President, Central Region at Amplifi. “The scalability of the Salsify platform enables their lean team to efficiently manage the syndication requirements of their retail channels and win on the digital shelf. With our dedicated Salsify practice, we were able to offer them expert implementation guidance and enablement to maximize their value from the platform in the tight timeframe they needed.”
“Amplifi has been a fantastic partner in our Salsify implementation project,” said Jacob Cazzell, Director of Operations & Technology at Machimpex. “Their team has worked hand-in-hand with ours to provide training and knowledge transfer while being able to tackle complex configuration and provide valuable guidance to help us define our data models and build our content collections. The Amplifi team has been on top of our project from the beginning, and the regular, detailed project status reports are allowing us to closely manage deliverables and budget.”
The Salsify platform helps companies deploy PIM without many of the resource strains associated with other platforms. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) PIM platform enables businesses to respond to market demands, connect with customers, and gain more insight into how customers interact with products. Recognizing the value of the platform, Amplifi expanded its partnership with Salsify in 2020 and unveiled its Salsify Center of Excellence (CoE) this year. With dedicated CoE resources, Amplifi has developed a repeatable methodology to deliver Salsify projects quickly and efficiently. The CoE has also enabled Amplifi to meet the increased demand for Salsify engagements.
Tran added, “The CoE has been a strategic differentiator highlighting our operational, functional, and technical proficiency on the Salsify platform. We’re excited about the impact of our expanded partnership with Salsify, and we were delighted to bring the platform’s capabilities to the positive, productive team at Machimpex. The energy and collaboration they brought to the project was inspiring.”
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices.
About Machimpex USA
Machimpex USA is a leader in automotive and household product innovation, and delivers customized product development and in-house R&D. We provide competitive market analysis, strategic development analysis, supply chain management, marketing and promotional opportunities, along with visibility reporting tools to both retailers and vendors. Our office is located in Westborough MA and you can find additional information at our website machimpexusa.com.
